Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Video Reveals How That Epic Sand Chase Happened

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have hit theaters back in December, but conversations around the blockbuster haven't slowed down. J.J. Abrams' second Star Wars flick covered a ton of ground, and wrapped up both the sequel trilogy and the nine-film Skywalker Saga. Episode IX will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray shortly, no doubt giving a deeper insight into the creative decisions that happened for The Rise of Skywalker behind the scenes. A new clip revealed how the movie's thrilling sand chase was made, because who doesn't like to see how the sausage gets made?
The Star Wars franchise is known for its cutting edge visual and practical effects, which combine to make the galaxy far, far away feel real in theaters. But now we can really see how some of these sequences were shot, and how much imagination the actors had to utilize on the day. The below video reveals the methods to crafting the scene in question, which ultimately made it into the movie's trailers. Check it out.
While the finished product of Star Wars movies creates new worlds, the movie is still just made by people trying their best. And as you can see, there's plenty of awkward moments when trying to establish the right shots to bring the sequence to life. And it's an effort that ultimately paid off, as The Rise of Skywalker united the cast of heroes for an epic chase scene through the planet Pasaana
This video from the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes to us via Entertainment Weekly. In it you can see J.J. Abrams directing the cast and crew, filming coverage of heroes aboard local vehicles on Pasaana. As you can see, they weren't actually moving, but being rocked around by crew members as wind machines pushed their clothes and hair forward. Add on the magic of visual effects thanks to the blue screens, movie magic happened.
Perhaps my favorite part of the above video isn't seeing the cast in costume or filming scenes, but watching J.J. Abrams and Oscar Isaac have their conversation. The iconic filmmaker is directing Isaac, attempting to make sure he moves properly in sync with the camera. But it does take some talking out, before the two artists eventually come to an agreement and prepare to film. You can sense the collaborative relationship between Abrams and the Poe Dameron actor, which no doubt translated into
The scene in questions comes around halfway through Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's runtime. The trio of heroes, as well as their droid companions travel to the planet of Pasaana in search of ancient Sith clues. While they do eventually procure the Sith dagger, Kylo Ren and his forces quickly find the group of Rebels. A chase scene occurs, and now we can see how J.J. Abrams and company made it into a reality.
The story of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's continues to be expanded through its novel and comic book adaptations. And with Episode IX also arriving for home purchase, there should be an even more exciting updates coming from the galaxy far, far away.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive on Digital March 17th, and DVD/ Blu-ray on March 31st. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.