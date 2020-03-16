7 Crazy Facts About Steven Seagal

He Broke Sean Connery's Wrist While Filming Never Say Never Again

Long before he became an action star of his own, Steven Seagal was brought on to get an aging Sean Connery back into fighting shape prior to the filming of Never Say Never Again in 1983, which saw Connery return as James Bond 12 years after his previous appearance in Diamonds Are Forever. By all accounts, the production of the 007 film was dreadful as Connery and the movie's producer Jack Schwartzman weren't the best of friends. Matters were only made worse during a training session when Seagal, who was the fight choreographer, accidentally broke Connery's wrist.