How Disney Is Making Things Right With Annual Passholders During Disneyland's Coronavirus Closure

Right now, Disney seems committed to opening its doors back up on April 1st, but right now, much of that may be beyond Disney’s control. As more and more people are starting to work from home and more government ordinances are put in place to help stop the spread of Coronavirus, estimates as to how long events will be cancelled and places of math gatherings like theme parks will be closed very a lot. There are some who think this will pass within the next few weeks, and there are others who speculate these measures may be in place for months.