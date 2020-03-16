Tom Hanks Finally Shared A Coronavirus Update But Now He's Getting Roasted By Fans

Keeping things as Australian as possible as he self-quarantines, Tom Hanks shared this post thanking his helpers, and in the photo, we see kangaroos, a Koala, and Vegemite, a thick, brown food spread that’s popular in the region. It’s made from leftover brewer’s yeast, salt, malt and vegetable extract, and can be a good source of vitamin B.

Lamenting the fact that an A-lister like Tom Hanks has to eat Vegemite on a bread spread, one Aussie writer Tweeted: