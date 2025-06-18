Why Does Rob Lowe Still Share Shirtless Posts At 61? The Actor Has A Funny Take

Rob Lowe has been a unmistakable Hollywood heartthrob since his Brat Pack days from The Outsiders and Youngblood to his career comeback in The West Wing even 9-1-1: Lonestar (streaming with an active Hulu subscription). His charming charisma is only helped by his camera-ready looks, and he’s no stranger to highlighting his more physical assets through shirtless selfie posts. As to why he continues to share those visuals as he enters his 60s, he has a pretty humorous reason for doing so.

While some of us have experienced Lowe in a revealing scene for the Netflix series Unstable, he shared with People why he continues to post his thirst traps. The question came about while the A-lister shared about his continuing Atkins partnership and commitment to living with intention. But his cheeky take on sticking with the now-and-again habit is pretty funny and lighthearted, and has a trifecta of responses locked and loaded, as he said:

Every once in a while, you've got to throw it down. You've got to be like, 'Yeah, come on.' If you got it, flaunt it, use it or lose it, and it ain't bragging if you've done it. Those are my three go-tos.

Makes sense over here! The funny but true response hits all the right notes for this fan. Though I’m always down for anyone, of any age, healthily and lovingly, showcasing neutral body positivity. During the conversation, the St. Elmo’s Fire alum revealed it is somewhat of a family affair (he’s previously posed with son, John Owen, and went viral for it), all in good fun and only a little competitive.

Outside of his online presence, I’m sure keeping up with a healthy lifestyle also aids in continuing his Hollywood career, with some certainty. Between long hours, physical stunts and complex and varying wardrobes, a well-taken care of body is better for business. We’ll test this theory later this year. Lowe is slated for one of the potentially creepier and likely body-forward upcoming horror movies, The Third Parent comes to our 2025 movie guide this Halloween.

Clothed or Shirtless, as long as Lowe has ‘it,’ we can expect him to flaunt it. And seemingly, when applying his funny take, it doesn’t matter to him whether he’s 21, 41, 61 or beyond, and I think we can all appreciate that.

Here’s to hoping that Moore-Lowe sparking a Brat Pack reunion is well on its way with the promise of that St. Elmo’s Fire sequel and Lowe and co. being as dreamy as ever (the OG is currently free to stream with Pluto TV)!