Avatar Sequels Suffer Production Shutdown, Will This Mean More Delays For Long-Awaited Franchise?

With coronavirus now impacting basically every place on the earth, and anywhere not significantly impacted trying to keep it that way, pretty much all non-essential work that requires large groups of people has completely stopped. That includes most if not all film productions. What the long term impact of these delays will be is unclear, mostly because we're all still unsure when work might resume, but one has to assume that it could mean delays in the release of a number of upcoming films, including some films that we've already been waiting on for quite a long time, like the Avatar sequels.