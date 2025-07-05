Zoe Saldaña Was Living Her Best Fourth Of July Life With A Bikini, A Hat And A Blue Golf Cart

Zoe Saldaña is living out my summer dreams. On the heels of her well-reviewed Pixar film Elio hitting theaters, the actress took to Instagram to show off her “mood for the summer.” I’m not kidding, she’s totally summer goals here, as she rocked a cute bikini, denim shorts and a sun hat while zooming away on a golf cart.

To make matters even better, the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted this amazing summer clip on the Fourth of July. Using the track “KI-KI” by YEИDRY to score the clip, the actress can be seen walking barefoot on the street to her golf cart, take a look:

OK, let’s break this down. First of all, I love her fit. The white string bikini is perfect for the holiday, and I love the light blue denim shorts she paired with it. I’m also very here for her literally rose-colored sunglasses and the big hat she puts on partway through the clip. Also, no shoes is such a vibe, and it reminds me of all the times I’ve run around in the summer without a care in the world.

Also, her zooming off in a golf cart while surrounded by palm trees is such a vibe. And I can safely say that I wish I were able to do that, too.

All this is to say, I think this video can be added to my aspirational summer mood board that also includes those iconic beach photos of Kim and Khloé Kardashian .

Now, this post is also a fun way to prompt reflection about the year Zoe Saldaña is having. It's a big one for her.

She won a 2025 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress toward the start of the year for her performance in Emilia Pérez.

Then, just a few weeks ago, Elio was released on the 2025 movie schedule . It sadly hasn’t performed well at the box office. However, the animated space adventure has been getting good reviews, and I can confirm, it’s a lovely sci-fi story that’s well worth the watch.

That alone is a lot, but Zoe Saldaña is not done yet, so this video showed off a nice period of rest and relaxation before she gets back to work.

That’s because later this year, she’ll release Avatar: Fire and Ash , the third installment in James Cameron’s series. At the moment, we don’t know much about this next adventure, but Saldaña has teased the “pain” Neytiri will be dealing with, so I have a feeling we’re in for an emotional ride. That movie comes out on December 19, and based on the success of the first two films, I expect quite a bit of fanfare in the lead-up to its release.

So, I’m happy the Lioness actress is setting her summer mood, and taking a moment to bask in the sun before it’s time to get back to work. She deserves it, and we should all aspire to have this kind of carefree and fun in the sun.