'Some Of These People' Collective Soul Sounds Off On Bands Who Think They're Too Good To Play Their Big Hits
Play what the fans want!
Collective Soul’s bass player, Will Turpin, whose band’s new documentary, Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story, hits the 2025 movie schedule on video-on-demand and Blu-Ray on July 8th, has some thoughts on bands that get annoyed with playing their hits. If any band would understand this, it’s Collective Soul, who had a slew of giant hits in the 1990s that fans of the band still love hearing the band play in concert. I had a chance to speak with Turpin about the documentary, the band’s long history, and just what it's like to play hits like “December” and “Shine” all these years later.
Collective Soul Really Cranked Out The Hits In The ‘90s
Even for Gen Xers like me, it’s easy to forget just how huge Collective Soul was in the 1990s. Their first two albums, Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid and Collective Soul sold millions and millions of copies worldwide. Both spent months on the charts, and three decades later, the band still sells out concerts all over.
Bands that have so many huge hits early in their careers often form a love/hate relationship with those songs. Understandably, as lead singer Ed Roland says in the rock documentary, usually artists want to keep looking forward with their life’s work. Looking back, and playing the “old songs” becomes a grind for artists, and sadly, that means sometimes bands come to resent those hits, despite the passion fans still feel for them.
Will Turpin’s Take On Collective Soul’s Hits Is Refreshing
When I asked Turpin about his relationship with songs like “Shine” and “The World I Know,” and whether he ever got sick of playing them in concert, he really opened up about how he felt about bands that resent their hits, saying,
Turpin sees the songs through the fans' eyes, it seems. He understands why those fans are still coming to see their favorite artists, and it’s because those hits are important to them. Turpin says,
In addition to calling the idea crass, which I agree with, Turpin goes on to say that it’s really about ego,
And for me, he’s right. He goes on to highlight just how cool it can be, and how Collective Soul feels when they play their biggest songs,
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
All This Shows In The Documentary
Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story shows both sides of this discussion. Much of the film is framed around the recording of Collective Soul’s 2024 album, Here to Eternity, but it tells the definitive history of the band with input from members, both past and present.
The final scene of this excellent documentary features the band live in concert as thousands of fans sing along with every word on all the old hits, and everyone’s joy, from the band to the fans in the last row, is palpable, like a great concert film. That’s just how it should be.
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.