Not All Disney+ Parents Are Happy About Frozen II Dropping In Time For Self- Quarantine

Frozen II is a good movie, in some ways it's a great one, and the soundtrack, much like the original Frozen is top notch. Having said that, there's going to be a point at which mom and dad are just going to be done wanting to listen to it, even if they themselves are fans. Of course, if you make the kids turn it off, then you have kids that are upset, and then the noises you hear are possibly more terrible than hearing the same dialogue exchange for the 20th time in two days.