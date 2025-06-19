Kristen Bell Revealed the 'Unforeseen Demo' Who Keeps Recommending Nobody Wants This, Proving That Everybody Does Want This

When Nobody Wants This premiered last fall, it immediately became one of the best bingeable Netflix shows during its first live weekend. NWT S2 was quickly greenlit, and the large fanbase has been patiently waiting for its release later this year on the 2025 Netflix streaming guide ever since. But who is the series' biggest advocate? Kristen Bell revealed the surprise demographic who has been recommending it, and it just confirms that we all do want this Noah/Joanne world to continue.

The show’s leads, Bell and Adam Brody, stopped by Today to talk about the romcom. Via a TikTok clip of the morning news staple’s page, she shares the details of who’s regularly batting for the series, and it’s not who you’re expecting. The Frozen actress stated that in six different instances, different females have said that their dad hooked them up to the smash hit. She revealed:

Here is an unforseen demo. This has happened to me, I'm going to say, and I don't think I'm exaggerating, six times, where I've had different women in my life, like a girl from my choir class was like 'Oh, I'm going to start watching your show, I haven't seen it yet, my dad told me watch it.' I'm not joking, everybody's dad has seen this show and is telling them to watch it. Dads love it!

I’m obsessed, but honestly not super surprised. While not all dads are rom com savvy, the ones who are generally have some spot-on recommendations. Would I have guessed the Brody-Bell series already ranked on seemingly plenty of fathers' lists? No, but then again, it was in the trending list for quite some time for a reason.

I say this all because I have a TV Pop who’s introduced me to some immaculate picks. The top rec that comes to mind is Breaking Bad. (He was watching it in its first year, and I couldn’t separate Bryan Cranston from Malcolm in the Middle’s Hal, but he promised me it was crazy but good.) And if you’re wondering, he too has watched Nobody Wants This and will be returning for S2.

Between the improvised jokes and gags pulled off effortlessly, real familial relations and the complex love story brewing, it really is a top-notch watch for any adult audience. So, if you haven’t gotten around to watching it, per my recommendation, or one of the many paternal figures out there, what’s stopping you other than an active Netflix account ?

Personally, I’d love to hear the dadfan theories about S2 of NWT now that I know they are a big piece of the Nobody Wants This puzzle.