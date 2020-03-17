Star Wars' John Boyega Gave J.J.. Abrams Crap For Making Oscar Isaac Sweat Out Audition

John Boyega's comment come from the upcoming documentary The Skywalker Legacy (via ET), and are sure to excite Star Wars fans, especially those Poe/Finn shippers out there. The type of chemistry that John Boyega described was noticeable to moviegoers when The Force Awakens hit theaters back in 2015. So much so that a popular fan theory indicated they might actually have a romantic connection. And when Oscar Isaac fueled the fires of this rumor, there was a cloud of mystery over their connection for the following two movies.