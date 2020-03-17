Star Wars' John Boyega Gave J.J.. Abrams Crap For Making Oscar Isaac Sweat Out Audition

Leave a Comment
It's almost hard to believe, but the Skywalker Saga has finally come to an end. J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker completed the current trilogy, as well as the entire nine-film franchise as we knew it. Abrams was also the visionary who helped to kick the property back up with The Force Awakens, creating the new set of heroes to join franchise favorites. And it turns out that John Boyega wasn't happy with the filmmaker for making his future co-star Oscar Isaac audition to play Poe Dameron. Talk about an instant friendship.
J.J. Abrams and company went on a wide casting search for the leads of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, as they'd be tasked with continuing George Lucas' legacy and starring in three separate blockbusters. We've seen clips of Daisy Ridley's fantastic audition to play Rey, but it turns out that John Boyega took umbrage with having to work with Oscar Isaac for his own audition. Namely, because he thought Isaac was the perfect person to bring life to Poe Dameron. Refusing to even call it an audition at all, Boyega explained his feelings saying:
[It was] more of a read. But he read the scene and I was kind of like, 'J.J., what are we doing, man? It's him. C'mon, we're wasting time, man.' And it's nice to be able to actualize that chemistry we had on that first read.
John Boyega and Oscar Isaac have palpable chemistry on screen. And it turns out that this dynamic was there from the very beginning of their working relationship. So much so that Boyega thought having to read together was unnecessary altogether. But J.J. Abrams insisted, and it all worked out in the end.
John Boyega's comment come from the upcoming documentary The Skywalker Legacy (via ET), and are sure to excite Star Wars fans, especially those Poe/Finn shippers out there. The type of chemistry that John Boyega described was noticeable to moviegoers when The Force Awakens hit theaters back in 2015. So much so that a popular fan theory indicated they might actually have a romantic connection. And when Oscar Isaac fueled the fires of this rumor, there was a cloud of mystery over their connection for the following two movies.
In fact, Oscar Isaac even tried to press for the rumored plot line to become a reality, but recently revealed that the higher ups in the studio nixed the idea. Still, he has great chemistry with John Boyega, and their characters' dynamic is definitely something fans will miss as we head into a Star Wars big screen hiatus. Luckily, we can get more content coming from Poe and Finn in The Rise of Skywalker's accompanying comic books and novelization.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently available via video on demand, and will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on March 31st. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trio to the movies.