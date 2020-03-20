10 Tom Cruise Characters Ranked By How Hardcore They Are

Over Tom Cruise’s long career, he’s played a multitude of characters, some tame, some not tame. But this list is not about the tame characters. It’s about the hardcore ones! Now, “hardcore” is a very subjective word, and you might not think that some of these characters are really all that metal at first glance. But just hear me out. Every one of these characters is hardcore with a capital H. Or should I say a capital TC? Actually, no, that doesn’t make any sense. Well, anyway, on with the list!