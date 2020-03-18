Looks Like Cats’ Special Features Will Contain Some Truly Wild Concept Art

More seriously, this movie is certainly now set up to become a legendary status cult movie. Sure, there are always going to be some people who always have a genuine love for it, as everybody in the world has their own tastes, but there are going to be far more who "hate-watch" it and find entertainment in just tearing it apart. Surely none of this will line up with director Tom Hooper's original vision of what Cats would be, but at least he can hopefully be proud that he made something with a deep cultural impact.