Star Wars Explained Exactly How Palpatine Survived His Return Of The Jedi Fall

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Skywalker Saga came to an end with J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the conversation around the blockbuster hasn't slowed down since. In the months following Episode IX's run in theaters, plenty of exciting tidbits have arrived from interviews, comic books, and the movie's novelization. The Rise of Skywalker's book greatly expanded upon the story, and answered the myriad questions that weren't quite answered throughout its 142-minute runtime. Palpatine's resurrection was a bit of a head scratcher, and now we know exactly how he managed to survive that fall in Return of the Jedi.