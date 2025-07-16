Big Brother Season 27 Already Has Its First Controversy After Houseguest Was Caught Saying A Slur On The Live Feeds

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 27 live feeds as of Wednesday, July 16th. Stream them with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 27 only just turned on the live feeds earlier this week, but if the delayed start was meant to help the Houseguests curb some questionable behavior while getting accustomed to being on feeds nonstop, I'm not so sure it was effective. The CBS stalwart has officially clocked its first controversy of the season, as a Houseguest was caught on feeds using a slur.

As fans streaming Big Brother online for early results of the Week 1 veto competition or a clue at who is going home were watching in the wee hours of the morning, they caught Isaiah Fredrich using offensive language that could land him in some hot water depending on if and how the CBS series decides to respond.

Zae Was Caught Uttering A Slur On Live Feeds

Zae was playing chess with Keanu Soto in the early hours on Tuesday when the incident occurred. Both men assumed the cameras weren't on them or people weren't watching, but as BB fans know, someone is always watching, and oftentimes recording. Users such as the viewer below took to social media to call the player out. (Warning: the X video below does include the uncensored slur.)

Zae drops the R slur and Keanu thinks the feeds probably arent on them... 😭 #BB27 pic.twitter.com/qA78bAFFE7July 15, 2025

The moment gone fully viral in the time since, with many drawing attention to Fredrich saying it was "one" of the words he was working on not saying. While some said it was a forgivable moment because he "slipped up" and acknowledged his mistake, there is the question of how often he's regularly using the offensive verbage when he thinks the cameras aren't rolling.

Will Zae Receive Any Punishment For His Use Of A Slur?

Big Brother has said it has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to offensive language and used that as justification to eject Luke Valentine in Season 25 when he used a racial slur. Is this how the show will respond to Zae's infraction?

It's challenging to predict how the production team will respond in any given controversy, but it's worth noting that a similar situation has occurred recently. Jared Fields, son of Survivor legend Cirie Fields, was a Season 25 Houseguest and used the exact same slur as Zae on the live feeds. Jared was not removed from the game, leaving some to wonder if there's a line between how offensive the language has to be to warrant removal.

Based on how things were handled with Jared in Season 25, I don't imagine that Zae will be punished any more than perhaps getting a formal warning about the use of offensive language. Personally, I'm not sure it'd even get that far had the moment not gone viral on social media, which often prompts Big Brother to step in and act on the situation. I don't think he'll get ejected, and with him on the block and potentially up for eviction (assuming he doesn't win the BB Blockbuster), he may be out of the game soon anyway.

We'll see how this week ends as Big Brother has a new 90-minute episode on Wednesday, July 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET and the live eviction episode on Thursday at the same time on CBS. Of course, readers can also enjoy the live feeds on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV.