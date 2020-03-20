Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp, Brings In Pirates Of The Caribbean During Amber Heard Court Case

There's been a lot of back and forth and he said, she said, but it's true that as Johnny Depp has dealt with this stuff in his personal life, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise at Disney has started to move on. The last movie came out in 2017, and since then there has been a move to reboot the franchise from the House of Mouse. The last time we heard any word about the reboot gaining steam was in October of last year when new writers Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin were brought in to pen a movie.