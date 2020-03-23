Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Finn Wolfhard Promises 'Faithful' Continuation From The Original

From the moment fans got their first glimpse at the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer, it was more than evident that it’s leaning into nostalgic aspects of the franchise. That humor and sense of family that Finn Wolfhard mentions are also present. These are elements that are far from unfamiliar to the young actor, as the TV show he stars in – Stranger Things – employs these very themes. In terms of Afterlife, the idea of family is especially important since the film focuses on an actual family.