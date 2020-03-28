The Trench: What We Know So Far About The DCEU Aquaman Spin-Off Movie

Will The Trench Be A Horror Movie?

According to producer James Wan in an interview with ComicBook.com while discussing last summer's Annabelle Comes Home, The Trench will be less of a traditional comic book superhero movie and more of a monster horror movie in the vein of Creature from the Black Lagoon, Jaws, and most recently, Cloverfield. This makes sense, as exploring all the dark, unsettling terrors that are found in this unforgiving corner of the ocean would make a suitably scary horror movie — depending on the approach, of course.

According to Wan, they're still trying to figure out how to tackle the narrative. That'll understandably be tricky process. The writers are currently "deep" in "crafting the story" but Wan admits that it'll "definitely" lean into horror. Additionally, Wan admitted that the trench scene was one of his favorites in Aquaman because it let him to return to his well-known horror movie roots.