Why Star Wars Fans Shouldn’t Expect Any Deleted Action Scenes In The Rise Of Skywalker

There's a lot that happens in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The movie is absolutely relentless in its pace as both heroes and villains are pretty much constantly searching for something. The film goes to many different locations, meets a wide variety of new and old characters and as soon as they finish with one thing, it's off to the next. There's just a lot that happens in the movie, so much, that you might wonder if there's even more out there that we haven;t seen. It seems that, at least as far as the action goes, that's not really the case.