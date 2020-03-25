Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Deleted Spider Creature Is Sure To Inspire More Calls For The J.J. Cut

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Despite hitting theaters back in December, the conversation surrounding Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hasn't slowed down much. Director J.J. Abrams had a ton of storytelling ground to cover throughout its runtime, so there was a lot to unpack for the generations of fans. And with the movie's comic books and novelization helping to expand the story, there's constantly new updates. We've just got more intel about a deleted scene involving a terrifying spider monster, which should no doubt inspire more calls for the mythical J.J. Cut.