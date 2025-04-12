As A Star Wars Horror Project Is Reportedly In The Works, I Have An Idea That Would Make For A Chilling Movie

The Star Wars movies lie deeply within the realm of science fiction but, in recent years, various entries in the franchise have flirted with other genres. Disney+’s The Mandalorian plays as more of a western, while Andor is more of a crime drama/political thriller. Lucasfilm, the company behind the massive IP, has yet to truly dive-head first into horror, though, as far as film and TV are concerned. It seems, however, that such a project is in the works, and I have an idea for a movie that could be both fun and nerve-wracking.

What Exactly Was Said About A Horror Project Set In The Star Wars Universe?

Coming up on the schedule of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows is the second season of Andor, which is set to close out the acclaimed Rogue One spinoff show. Ahead of the new season’s debut, EP Tony Gilroy has been doing press, and he dropped an interesting detail while speaking with Business Insider at an event for the streaming show. When asked whether he’d ever spearhead a horror project set in the galaxy far, far away, Gilroy shared a somewhat surprising response:

They're doing that. I think they're doing that. I think that's in the works, yeah.

It should be mentioned that, as of this writing, Lucasfilm has neither confirmed nor denied that such a production is in some form of development. Despite that, this should excite those who enjoy spine-tingling content. Some may scoff at the notion of a scary Star Wars story, but it’s not all that crazy, especially considering the literature that the franchise has spawned over the years. After all, there are some truly creepy stories set within the now-non-canon Expanded Universe, and recent SW comics have played with spookier concepts as well.

Of course, there’s the obvious question of what the focus of the supposed project might be. There are plenty of possibilities but, if I were Lucasfilm, I’d be focusing on a certain planet that’s been featured in a variety of Star Wars TV series over the past decade or so.

There’s A Spooky Planet That Would Make For A Great Setting In A Star Wars Horror Movie

Any upcoming horror movie set within the Star Wars universe would be made all the better by utilizing Dathomir as its backdrop. Within the continuity, it’s the homeworld of the Nightsisters along with other witch clans. It’s also the birthplace of eventual Sith-turned-mercenary Asajj Ventress (who’s about to return in Tales of the Underworld), and Ahsoka’s Morgan Elsbeth has links to it, too. Dark magic is a major part of their culture and, with it, characters can return in ghost form or utilize forces of the undead.

Near the end of the Galactic Empire’s reign, Dathomir is ravaged and uninhabited following attacks spurred by the war between its leader, Mother Talzin, and Darth Sidious. Given that, I’d love to see a film in which a group of smugglers travel to the seemingly dormant planet to find a valuable artifact or resource and end up haunted and attacked by the souls of the departed. Aside from potentially undead Nightsisters and brothers, the smugglers could also experience ghosts who have the ability to possess living beings.

I know the chances of this film actually being made are slim, but it’s fun to think about. What I also love is that Tony Gilroy is enthusiastic about horror being injected into the Star Wars franchise. The Monkey director Osgood Perkins even pitched a scary idea to produce short stories composed of the “the collected dreams and nightmares of Darth Vader.” There’s certainly room for horror within this massive IP, and I truly hope the production Gilroy is teasing comes to fruition.

