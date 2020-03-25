J.J Abrams Wasn’t Sure About One Rise Of Skywalker Moment That Ties Back To Empire Strikes Back

Being the end of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had a lot on its shoulders. The movie had to be a successful and satisfying finale for both the sequel trilogy, and the entire nine movie series. In addition to completing the story on the screen, the movie did a lot for the audience in terms of easter eggs, cameos, and other references, calling back to the five films that came before. However, one specific call back moment, was potentially too much for J.J. Abrams.