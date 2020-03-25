Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth-led Comic Con Shut Down Due To Coronavirus And Now There's A Lawsuit

As reported by THR, ACE Universe alleges in the complaint it filed earlier this week in New York federal court that it and GrowTix had an arrangement set up where the latter would receive a percentage of the sales, and the two companies had also agreed on a way to process the funds in the event the ACE Comic Con was cancelled. This contract included a “force majeure” provision which “excused performance” when both parties were unable to carry out their obligations due to either “governmental action” or an “act of God” beyond control.