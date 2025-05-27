See Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson As Captain And Madame Hydra In Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly treating us to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But those of us who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the biggest moments come from the Avengers movies. That's why the next two are the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, and why fan art has transformed Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson into Captain and Madame Hydra respectively.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but its expected to be wild multiversal narrative with a huge cast of characters. While he wasn't in the Doomsday cast live stream, Captain America actor Chris Evans was previously rumored to appear as an evil variant. Now a fan on Instagram has imagined both him and ScarJo as assets to HYDRA, check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? While nothing official from the studio, it would definitely be epic to see Evans and Johansson once again kicking ass together... but this time helping the bad guys. Since the multiverse is upon us, it really feels like just about anything is possible. But whether or not the pair of A-listers want to play these variants is another conversation entirely.

Back in January Chris Evans seemingly denied he was in Doomsday, despite the rumors. Although given Marvel's tight security, fans don't really believe him. After all, Andrew Garfield lied about returning as Spider-Man for years before the release of No Way Home.

While Scarlett Johansson shared hesitancy to ruin Black Widow's ending, maybe she'd be ok with playing a variant. This would help Natasha's death keep having meaning, while still allowing the actress to return to the MCU. Fans are mostly in the dark about Doomsday and Secret Wars, but the fact that The Russo Brothers are back behind the camera for the pair of blockbuster gives the fandom hope that the OG Avengers might be convinced to pop back up somewhere throughout the course of those titles.

Both Black Widow and Captain America got moving conclusions to their stories in Avengers: Endgame. While Nat sacrificed herself to procure the Soul Stone and reverse Thanos' snap, Steve Rogers finally got his happy ending with Peggy thank to time travel. So bringing them back does carry the risk of softening their endings.

Of course, Evans returned in Daredevil & Wolverine, albeit as a variant of the Fantastic Four's Human Torch. So having him once again suit back up as Captain Hydra doesn't feel completely out of the question. I'd have to assume that Johnson would be the harder sell here, but perhaps the Russo Brothers can make it happen.

Avengers: Doomsday isn't expected until next year, so our questions will likely remain for the foreseeable future. The next MCU movie hitting theaters is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list.