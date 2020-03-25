Kevin Smith Shares Feelings On Birds Of Prey In Cute Exchange With Director Cathy Yan

Birds of Prey’s time in theaters was cut short due to movie theaters shutting down last week due to COVID-19 concerns. The latest DC flick was on big screens for just under two months before Warner Bros decided to release it onto digital early. When Universal became the first studio to announce early digital dates for their recent movies such as The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Trolls, Cathy Yan took to Twitter to share her interest in Birds of Prey coming early as well… and thus, it happened.