Sinners' Cast Has A 'Oppenhomies' Style Group Chat, And Michael B. Jordan Has Sassy Feelings About It For A Valid Reason

Filming movies is often a huge bonding experience. Actors are sometimes isolated on a project, which can create a “summer camp” feel, leading to lasting friendships. For example, the Oppenheimer cast kept in touch with a group chat titled “Oppenhomies” after the movie finished filming. This kind of closeness seems to be carried on by the cast of Sinners , who also apparently have a big group chat to keep in touch. However, Michael B. Jordan didn’t exactly get the memo, and he definitely feels some sort of way about it.

In a recent interview with Buzzfeed , the cast was asked about who was most likely to respond in the group chat. The answer was Michael B. Jordan, but not for the reason you may think. It was a hilariously triggering conversation for the Creed actor, who took the opportunity to tell everybody he wasn’t invited into the group chat in the first place. He said:

I wasn’t invited into the group chat. How about that? Want to talk about it?

Honestly, this sassy and silly response is valid!

Hailee Steinfeld tried to stop him from getting sassy, indicating there was a bigger story there as to why he wasn’t invited into the text chain. Actress Wunmi Mosaku also pointed out that she was excluded from the group chat because she had a Samsung phone, which can make an iMessage chat a little clunky, so Jordan wasn’t alone.

Maybe Jordan also had a Samsung, which could explain why he was excluded. Or maybe the rest of the cast thought he wouldn’t be interested in the text chain, considering he was the star of the film, and therefore had a lot of acting responsibilities and wouldn’t want to be distracted.

Whatever it was, the whole thing seems to be in jest, and Jordan wasn’t actually upset about his omission. They were all laughing throughout and the vibe in the room didn’t dramatically shift when he called out his castmates, indicating there was actually a valid reason for his exclusion.

He actually seems to have great rapport with his co-stars, especially Hailee Steinfeld, whom he’s been doing a lot of press with. They look like they have a great time together and are constantly joking around. No bad blood seems to be present, and maybe this group chat incident was more just a way for the cast to joke around with the star.

Now that Jordan has called them out however, maybe it’s time for him to be added. A chat is a fantastic way to stay in touch, even years after people part ways.

Jack Quaid revealed that the Oppenhomies group chat is still active , connecting the all-star cast and helping to maintain friendships. The same goes for the Top Gun: Maverick group chat , which may be invigorated again if the rumored Top Gun 3 comes to fruition . Overall, Jordan has made his valid feelings known, and I think it’s about time the Black Panther actor gets in on the fun.