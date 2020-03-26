World War Z Writer Talks 'History Repeating Itself' With Coronavirus And His Work

From the Black Death and the Spanish flu to the SARS epidemic of the early 2000s, humanity has dealt with so many plagues over the centuries, so it was easy enough for Max Brooks to apply that history to a zombie apocalypse tale. Published in 2006, World War Z, which was a follow-up to Brooks’ 2003 book, The Zombie Survival Guide, was met with a lot of positive reception, and joins the ranks of stories from the likes of George Romero, Robert Kirkman and many more speculating on how Earth would be changed if zombies suddenly started roaming about.