The Big Bang Theory's Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Is Official (And Comes With This Funny And Definitely Not Wholly Accurate Chuck Lorre Story)
The show sounds wild, but this story is kooky as well.
The Big Bang Theory franchise following the conclusion of its parent show in 2019. In 2023, it was reported that another installment was in development and would be available for then-Max/now-HBO Max subscription holders. The title of that TBBT spinoff has since been revealed as Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Following months of speculation, the show has officially been ordered to series, with the creative team sharing statements. Among them is a hilariously wildly (and greatly exaggerated) tale about co-creator Chuck Lorre.
HBO Max announced this week that Stuart Fails to Save the Universe received a series order. In a press release shared by the streamer, legendary producer Chuck Lorre explained that the project was born out of his desire to “do something radical.” The witty Lorre also explained that he wanted to concoct a show that the fanboys of Big Bang “would have loved, hated, and argued about.” As funny as those sentiments are, it’s the comments from fellow EP Zak Penn that really take the cake:
As a rational human being, I know that this isn’t actually how Zak Penn teamed up with his colleagues on this endeavor. However, I want to believe so badly that it all panned out this way. Those comments shared by Penn – whose credits include Alphas, Ready Player One and Beacon 23 – alone sounds like something out of small-screen comedy. Considering the quirky statement the seasoned scribe shared, I’m already curious as to how that brand of humor will manifest itself in this latest Big Bang Show.
HBO Max has yet to announce an official release date for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. In the meantime though, fans can use a membership for that service to stream all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory and all seven seasons of spinoff series Young Sheldon.
More to come...
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.