The Big Bang Theory's Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Is Official (And Comes With This Funny And Definitely Not Wholly Accurate Chuck Lorre Story)

The Big Bang Theory franchise following the conclusion of its parent show in 2019. In 2023, it was reported that another installment was in development and would be available for then-Max/now-HBO Max subscription holders. The title of that TBBT spinoff has since been revealed as Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Following months of speculation, the show has officially been ordered to series, with the creative team sharing statements. Among them is a hilariously wildly (and greatly exaggerated) tale about co-creator Chuck Lorre.

HBO Max announced this week that Stuart Fails to Save the Universe received a series order. In a press release shared by the streamer, legendary producer Chuck Lorre explained that the project was born out of his desire to “do something radical.” The witty Lorre also explained that he wanted to concoct a show that the fanboys of Big Bang “would have loved, hated, and argued about.” As funny as those sentiments are, it’s the comments from fellow EP Zak Penn that really take the cake:

I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from 'Big Bang Theory’ would watch. I couldn’t resist that idea, so I packed up my yurt and hailed the next dirigible out. At the same time, Chuck sent an expedition to locate Bill Prady, who had been frozen with his shield across his chest in a block of arctic ice. The team assembled, we set out to make this insane show, which lives in a universe created by Chuck and Bill. I couldn’t be more honored to be working with these amazing people.

As a rational human being, I know that this isn’t actually how Zak Penn teamed up with his colleagues on this endeavor. However, I want to believe so badly that it all panned out this way. Those comments shared by Penn – whose credits include Alphas, Ready Player One and Beacon 23 – alone sounds like something out of small-screen comedy. Considering the quirky statement the seasoned scribe shared, I’m already curious as to how that brand of humor will manifest itself in this latest Big Bang Show.

HBO Max has yet to announce an official release date for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. In the meantime though, fans can use a membership for that service to stream all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory and all seven seasons of spinoff series Young Sheldon.

