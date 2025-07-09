The Cute Way Tom Holland Helped Zendaya Prepare For Her Role In Challengers

Tom Holland and Zendaya are couple's goals. From what started as dating while working together on Spider-Man to eventually becoming an engaged couple at the beginning of the year, I can’t wait for the day to come when they declare themselves husband and wife. Holland isn’t just committed to his fiancée off-screen, but in Zendaya’s movie roles too, like how he cutely prepared her for her sports movie, Challengers.

Challengers (which is streaming on your Amazon Prime subscription ) is one of those movies that makes you want to get up and learn the sport . Tom Holland told the Chase Travel Court Club (via Vogue ) that he couldn’t land the role of “ball boy” during his school days for the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. At the same time, that didn’t stop him from cutely helping Zendaya train for her tennis role in their apartment basement and attending her training camp sessions:

Sometimes, I would down and feed her balls, and we would rally together. I love how much she got into it.

Zendaya certainly put all of her emotions out on the court playing tennis pro Tashi. While the former Disney Channel star hated working out for Challengers , she knew it was necessary, considering her character was supposed to be a tennis prodigy. So the Euphoria actress had to learn to move like one.

Zendaya focused for three months on form, footwork, and getting her swing accurate enough to hit a fake ball that was added in post-production. It’s nice to know that Tom Holland was one of his fiancée’s trainers to help her nail the physicality of her Challengers role.

The British actor had other ways to show support for his Spider-Man co-star. He hyped up his partner’s movie with a loving Instagram post of Challengers' poster the day after its premiere. Tom Holland was also caught watching Zendaya on the red carpet of the sports-drama film, where she sweetly waved to him. Now that’s a supportive boyfriend to have by your side who supports your work and is with you every step of the way.

The latest news of the newly engaged couple is that the pair is allegedly facing “big challenges” planning their big day . As the power couple has hectic work schedules, a source says it’s reportedly a struggle for them to find the right time to bring their families together and say “I Do.”

On the bright side, Zendaya and Tom Holland will still be working together on projects like the Emmy winner’s reportedly reduced role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and teaming up for Christopher Nolan’s new movie , The Odyssey. Their continued collaborations give the loving couple more excuses for their business schedules to collide and spend time together.

Tom Holland may not be a tennis pro himself, but that makes it all the sweeter for him to still help his girlfriend train for her tennis movie Challengers. His support shows just how much he roots for her success. Holland’s not just her partner, but clearly her biggest fan.