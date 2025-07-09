Insider Drops Claims On How One 90 Day: Hunt For Love Star's Work On The Show Might've Led To Her Losing Her Day Job

I originally thought that 90 Day: Hunt For Love was going to be a series with positive vibes and minimal drama, and in hindsight, I'm not sure why I ever believed that. No 90 Day Fiancé series on the 2025 TV schedule or years prior has lacked tension and fights, and this spinoff is no exception. It appears some off-camera drama has followed the on-camera mess, as I'm learning one of the participants lost her job after filming, and the series might be related.

Dr. Shelby Calabrese, who is one of the single women featured on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, was reportedly placed on administrative leave from her job as principal of Harvard Elementary School ISD as reported by Click2Houston.com. The school made an official comment when Calabrese was placed on leave, hinting that an absence was at the root of the punishment:

HISD cannot comment on the status of any specific personnel issue or investigation. However, as a District, we are committed to building a high-performance culture focused on student achievement for all our employees. As part of the culture, we expect our employees to show up for their scheduled workday. We expect every employee to respect the directives of their supervisors, and every employee knows they must conduct themselves in a way that advances the work of their school and the District. When any employee fails to meet these basic expectations, it is standard practice to put them on leave while HR completes an investigation into their behavior.

While she was only placed on administrative leave, the school website's main page has a welcome message to a new principal, seemingly indicating that Shelby either resigned or was terminated. 90 Day insider Shabooty says the timeline for filming makes it plausible she was removed after taking time away to film 90 Day: Hunt For Love. Considering the series premiered near the start of summer, it's feasible that she might have gone to film during the school year.

To this point, we haven't seen much of Shelby on 90 Day: Hunt For Love. So much focus has been on Rob Warne's romance, and he's been too busy fighting with prospective lovers Elise Benson and Jeniffer Tarazona to give much attention to anyone else. With Usman Umar zeroing in on Cortney Reardanz and Colt Johnson about to exit with a terrible leg injury, it's possible Shelby may not be seen much throughout the rest of the season at all unless she links up with Tim Malcolm.

I do wonder what's next for these unaffiliated singles on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, who were cast more or less to be the love interests of the 90 Day Fiancé alumni appearing on the show. Now that we've seen Shelby, she could pop up on a future season searching for love abroad, or one of the other spinoffs we watch on TLC or with a Max subscription, if she makes a connection with a cast member. I'd hope someone in the franchise would throw her a bone, even if being a star on the franchise doesn't pay a whole lot.

90 Day: Hunt For Love airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to finally see the full story behind the ambulance drama, and hopefully see Shelby get more of a spotlight at the show continues.