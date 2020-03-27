Zack Snyder’s Latest Snyder Cut Image Takes Fans Deep Inside A Mysterious Location

I’m not saying that Zack Snyder is overly focused on his DCEU contributions as of late, but the director’s last six posts on his Vero social media page are all about either Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, or his unreleased version of Justice League. And Snyder, after being “quiet” on the page recently, is back to sharing with some regularity. His latest? A shot of Silas Stone (Joe Morton) and Ryan Choi, aka Atom, working hard at S.T.A.R. Labs. Check it out: