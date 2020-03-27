Zack Snyder’s Latest Snyder Cut Image Takes Fans Deep Inside A Mysterious Location

Leave a Comment
I’m not saying that Zack Snyder is overly focused on his DCEU contributions as of late, but the director’s last six posts on his Vero social media page are all about either Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, or his unreleased version of Justice League. And Snyder, after being “quiet” on the page recently, is back to sharing with some regularity. His latest? A shot of Silas Stone (Joe Morton) and Ryan Choi, aka Atom, working hard at S.T.A.R. Labs. Check it out:
This is not the first time that Zack Snyder has taken fans into S.T.A.R. Labs, and it’s clear that there will be plenty of scenes set in the important location when Zack Snyder’s Justice League is released. But this image does show the scientists hard at work on something, and I’m going to assume that it’s the Motherbox that turned Silas’ injured son, Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), into Cyborg.
That scene was shown in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) was investigating metahuman footage that Batman (Ben Affleck) found in Lex Luthor’s system.
And it makes sense that Silas would instantly try to analyze the alien tech that turned his damaged son into a cybernetic creation. In previous posts, Zack Snyder has identified Ryan Choi as the Director of Nanotechnology at S.T.A.R. Labs. And in older Vero posts, Snyder has hinted that Cyborg will fight Steppenwolf at the laboratory, so this could be the scene that leads into that battle?
Now, why does Zack Snyder keep sharing these photos? Currently, the fanbase is keeping focus on Batman v Superman, celebrating the movie’s four-year anniversary. And there has been some movement in the fanbase to dial back the vocal “ask” for the Snyder Cut, as the globe deals with a pandemic and far more important needs rise to the surface.
But Snyder is keeping hope and optimism alive in his supporters with these types of photographs, giving fresh insight into key scenes that are in his Justice League – and nowhere to be found in the theatrical cut – so this stuff keeps the conversation flowing.
You know we will be back on the beat the moment Snyder shows anything new from his Justice League. Are you losing faith? Or do you feel it’s just a matter of time before we’re all able to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Vote in our poll!