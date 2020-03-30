Key Disney Executives Agree To Take Salary Cuts During Coronavirus Outbreak

Then there are the Disney parks, which were initially supposed to reopen on April 1, but will now remain closed until further notice. For Disneyland, this marks only the third time that the theme park has shut down its operations, with those previous times only lasting a day or less. should be noted, though, that one can make a reservation online for Disneyland or Walt Disney World for June or later right now, possibly indicating when the parks intend to be back up and running.