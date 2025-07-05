The Big Move Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Just Made In Order To Save Cash
They're reportedly trying to save money.
Apparently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making moves to save money. Since they moved to the US and became estranged from the Royal Family, it’s been reported that they’ve let some of their staff go in an effort to cut costs. Now, it would appear that a few more people who worked for the couple are no longer employed by them.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly cut ties with their communications team, Page Six reported. This was reportedly done in an effort to save money, and it comes a month after quite a few other employees left. This brings the reported count of staff members who have exited or been cut since 2020 up to 25, the outlet reported.
Last month, it was reported by Hello! that Kyle Boulia, the LA-based deputy press secretary for the couple, and Charlie Gipson, the pair’s UK press officer, both left alongside two other members of their private team. Page Six also noted that Archewell’s director of communications, Deesha Tank, and the head of operations at Archewell, Lianne Cashin, have also departed. The exits also included Markle’s social media manager and a personal assistant.
Notably, Emily Robinson is their only other in-house rep, and she hired Method Communications to help. An industry expert commented on that choice, too, saying:
Now, at the time of this writing, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal is set to end this year. Allegedly, it’s worth about $20 million as opposed to the reported $100 million some thought it was worth. It also noted that while they had hits with their docuseries Harry & Meghan and With Love, Meghan, those with a Netflix subscription didn’t tune in as much to Heart of Invictus and Polo.
It was also reported a year ago that Markle was struggling to get Netflix projects off the ground, and the couple lost their deal with Spotify in June 2023.
According to the story, these kinds of developments could make covering costs harder. The couple travels a lot, they own a very expensive home in Montecito that they reportedly paid $14.65 million for, they reportedly have to pay for part of their “faux foreign tours,” and their annual security bill is allegedly around $2 million.
So, there are a lot of costs for them to cover. Whether this has anything to do with their staff departures is unconfirmed.
The report also notes that while some of this might have been to save money, there are also claims that suggest the couple might be difficult to work with.
According to one insider, these developments aren’t surprising, because they’ve had high turnover among their staff, they claimed:
All around, there seem to be a lot of factors playing into this situation. While we don’t have a confirmed why, we do know that more members of their staff have reportedly been cut.
Now, as this develops, we’ll keep you updated on it as well as all of Harry and Meghan's on-screen projects and developments about their relationships with Prince Harry’s father and brother.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
