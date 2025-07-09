Kevin Jonas Recalls Losing ‘Almost All’ Of His Jonas Brothers Fortune After The Band Broke Up

When the Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013, Joe and Nick kept going with music and found success that way. Joe and DNCE produced hits like “Cake by the Ocean,” while Nick pursued a solo career and released tracks like “Jealous.” Meanwhile, their older brother and the band’s guitarist, Kevin, left the music industry. Now, the oldest Jonas has opened up about the financial troubles he faced during that time and how grateful he was about the band getting back together.

At the moment, the Jonas Brothers are getting ready to release their third post-reunion album, Greetings From Your Hometown, and they’ve found success through their tours that feature both Disney Channel throwbacks and new music as well as other entertainment endeavours – for example, Kevin was hosting ABC’s Claim to Fame . However, while on The School of Greatness podcast , Kevin spoke about when the band was broken up and the financial trouble he faced during that time, explaining:

I’ve seen it both ways. I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it.

When the host asked if Kevin really lost all of it, he explained that he was probably down to “10% left.” He said that all this happened about nine years ago, and elaborated a bit about why he went through it, saying:

I invested in a bunch of property and doing other things, and I was building at the time. Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying.

He didn’t elaborate on what that business deal was; however, he made it clear that it caused major financial trouble in his life. He also noted that it happened about nine years ago. That means it came long after they were starring in nostalgic Disney Channel movies and shows (which you can still watch with a Disney+ subscription ) and releasing songs like “Burnin’ Up.”

It also means it happened about three years before the Jonas Brothers got back together and released their hit song “Sucker.” Over the years, the brothers have been open about going to therapy to work on their relationship and come back together professionally. All the work they did both personally and professionally has worked too, because now they’re about to release their third album post-Happiness Begins.

Kevin noted that the financial troubles he went through helped him appreciate all of this a lot more as well, saying:

The sad part of it is, I’ve learned a lot of lesson in that. And thankfully, for life in general, we had a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together. It actually was kind of fortuitous in a way, like I learned this lesson. Never wanted to learn it, but I did. But then, at the same time, [I] re-evaluated how to approach life, and from that perspective and looking to the future at the same time was able to really feel honored that we could have a second shot at it.

When the Jonas Brothers got back together, they released Happiness Begins and dropped a concert film called Happiness Continues and a documentary called Chasing Happiness for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. Those showed how thankful and grateful they were to be back together. They also highlighted the rocky road they went on to get back to this point of success.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kevin’s latest comments add a new layer to that story, which shows just how many challenges they went through in those years when they weren’t together.