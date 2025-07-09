Kevin Jonas Recalls Losing ‘Almost All’ Of His Jonas Brothers Fortune After The Band Broke Up
The oldest Jonas gets candid.
When the Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013, Joe and Nick kept going with music and found success that way. Joe and DNCE produced hits like “Cake by the Ocean,” while Nick pursued a solo career and released tracks like “Jealous.” Meanwhile, their older brother and the band’s guitarist, Kevin, left the music industry. Now, the oldest Jonas has opened up about the financial troubles he faced during that time and how grateful he was about the band getting back together.
At the moment, the Jonas Brothers are getting ready to release their third post-reunion album, Greetings From Your Hometown, and they’ve found success through their tours that feature both Disney Channel throwbacks and new music as well as other entertainment endeavours – for example, Kevin was hosting ABC’s Claim to Fame. However, while on The School of Greatness podcast, Kevin spoke about when the band was broken up and the financial trouble he faced during that time, explaining:
When the host asked if Kevin really lost all of it, he explained that he was probably down to “10% left.” He said that all this happened about nine years ago, and elaborated a bit about why he went through it, saying:
He didn’t elaborate on what that business deal was; however, he made it clear that it caused major financial trouble in his life. He also noted that it happened about nine years ago. That means it came long after they were starring in nostalgic Disney Channel movies and shows (which you can still watch with a Disney+ subscription) and releasing songs like “Burnin’ Up.”
It also means it happened about three years before the Jonas Brothers got back together and released their hit song “Sucker.” Over the years, the brothers have been open about going to therapy to work on their relationship and come back together professionally. All the work they did both personally and professionally has worked too, because now they’re about to release their third album post-Happiness Begins.
Kevin noted that the financial troubles he went through helped him appreciate all of this a lot more as well, saying:
When the Jonas Brothers got back together, they released Happiness Begins and dropped a concert film called Happiness Continues and a documentary called Chasing Happiness for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. Those showed how thankful and grateful they were to be back together. They also highlighted the rocky road they went on to get back to this point of success.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Kevin’s latest comments add a new layer to that story, which shows just how many challenges they went through in those years when they weren’t together.
Now, however, they’re thriving. Their next album, Greetings From Your Hometown, comes out on August 8, and they're going on tour; heck, the JoBros even have a Christmas movie coming out this year. And it’s all wonderful to see, especially since I understand the challenges they went through to get back to this point.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.