The Batman’s John Turturro Used To Think Another Hero Topped The Dark Knight

Zorro was most recently played on the big screen by Antonio Banderas in 1998’s The Mask of Zorro and 2005’s The Legend of Zorro. While there was a Zorro reboot in the works several years back, there haven’t been any updates on it lately. As of last June, it’s looking like the character’s next cinematic appearance will be in an adaptation of the Django/Zorro comic book miniseries, although who knows if that’ll even get off the ground.