Nathan Fillion Recalls Trying Various Green Lantern Bobs For Superman, Including One Inspired By Justin Bieber

The DCU is coming together before our eyes, thanks to projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Max subscription. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and James Gunn's Superman is bringing it to the big screen for the first time. Nathan Fillion is playing Green Lantern Guy Garner in the DC flick and revealed that he tried on a ton of bobs before landing on his character's look.

What we know about Superman has been limited up until its release this weekend, although it was clear that other heroes like Green Lantern and Hawkgirl were included. Fillion spoke to EW about his process, including finding the character's signature wild hair style. As he shared:

It started with something that looked very much like He-Man, then moved towards more of a Justin Bieber, and then finally settled into the bowl cut itself. It is not a small decision to have a character have a goofy haircut like that. So there were thoughts about other hairstyles, but my opinion was, this is canon. If you don't do it, you're going to hear about it.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall during this wig testing. Because while Guy Gardner's hair in Superman is wild, I can only imagine how he'd look in wigs that resembled He-Man and/or Justin Bieber. Release the Bieber cut, damnit!

The 54 year-old actor has been super passionate about his role in the DCU, with Fillion loving what a jerk Guy Gardner is in both Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. And the character's bravado combined with his silly hair cut is likely going to create an interesting dynamic on screen.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

The DCU's streaming home is on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

While the Green Lantern Corps. are an intergalactic peacekeeping force, that doesn't mean that they're all good people. Guy Gardner has all the power that comes with his ring, but sounds like a gruff character. And I can't wait to see how that plays out when he interacts with other characters in the DCU... especially David Corenswet's Kal-El.

Aside from Superman and Peacemaker, Gardner is also going to reprise his role in the upcoming Lanterns series. This will offer another chance for his wig to take center stage, but also for him to have conflicts with other, more noble, members of the Green Lantern Corps..

(Image credit: DC Studios)

We're still in the early stages of the DCU, so perhaps Guy Gardner (and his wig) will change as time goes on. Perhaps this could allow for some of the alternate bobs to come to life, including the one inspired by Justin Bieber. I mean, who doesn't want to see his DC hero with swoopy bangs in the midst of battle?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fillion makes his DCU debut in Superman, which is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list, and will reprise his role in Peacemaker when Season 2 hits Max on August 21st.