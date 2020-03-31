Sony Has Pushed Back Ghostbusters: Afterlife And More Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Still, with no indication on when movie theaters will start reopening and life in general will get back to normal, it makes sense that Sony is playing things safe. Rather than keep those movies in their current slots and risk theaters not being back up and running then, the studio’s wisely holding them back for a time when people can finally take in a theatrical tale on the big screen again. It’s not like these movies will just disappear forever if they don’t come out in 2020.