Men In Black Director Barry Sonnenfeld Reveals What He Learned Working For The Porn Industry

Continuing in his interview with THR, Barry Sonnenfeld explained that the reason he jumped into pornos right after film school is that he was a sought-after cinematographers, and he felt if he bought a used 16 mm camera, he could call himself a cameraman without feeling like a “dilettante.” So he and one of his classmates bought such a camera together and rented it out to shoot those nine pornos, which ended up paying for approximately 60% of the entire cost of the camera.