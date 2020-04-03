Ozark’s Jason Bateman Explains Why He Left The Clue Remake

Word that James Bobin is in talks to helm Clue hasn't advanced beyond that, and under the circumstances, with so much of Hollywood having come to a stop, that likely won't change any time soon. It's possible that the delay could end up making Bobin unable to direct himself. Although, Jason Bateman fans might rejoice at that idea. Bateman says that if, once Ozark is wrapped for good, the directing job for Clue happened to be available, he would be more than happy to jump back on board, so who knows? With so much uncertain about the future, it's as possible as anything.