'Ain't No Sunshine' Singer And Grammy Winner Bill Withers Is Dead At 81

AP News reported the singer/songwriters’ death this morning, which according to those reports had occurred this past Monday, in Los Angeles. Born in 1938, Bill Withers had a stutter as a child, which he eventually defeated later in life through his service in the U.S. Navy. He’d go on to start his musical career in the ‘60s, while still holding down a day job, and even with his hit “Ain’t No Sunshine”, he’d still hang onto his more grounded profession for some time, afraid the music business would drop him as quickly as it picked him up.