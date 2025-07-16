American Idol Vets Share Inspiring Stories Following Music Supervisor's Double-Murder Tragedy
American Idol already wrapped up its spot on the 2025 TV schedule, with the latest season culminating in a huge victory for winner Jamal Roberts. The long-running reality TV competition made headlines anew this week, but for truly tragic reasons, as the show’s longtime music supervisor Robin Kaye was killed this week as part of what’s being investigated as a double homicide.
As the details continue to surface regarding the events that led up to and followed the alleged gun-inflicted deaths, past American Idol alums from both sides of the camera paid tribute to the music-minded expert.
Robin Kaye And Her Husband Were Both Killed Inside Their Home
On the afternoon of Monday, July 15, LAPD officers were called to the home of Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca, who resided in the Encino area of Los Angeles. The police were requested to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from the couple over a span of multiple days. Inside the home, the officers discovered the bodies of both parties, with each having suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Both Kaye and Deluca were pronounced dead at the scene, and both were 70 years old at the time of their respective deaths.
The Murder Suspect Was Arrested
The day after Kaye and Deluca were discovered in their home, the LAPD announced that the main suspect in the murders, 22-year-old Encino resident Raymond Boodarian, had been arrested in connection with the deaths, according to Deadline. The investigation is ongoing.
After discovering the bodies, homicide investigators reportedly reached out to speak with friends and family of the deceased, while also poring over video footage from surveillance cameras. It was then discovered that on July 10, a possible burglary suspect had been radioed about in reference to the same residence.
Though no signs of forced entry were evident, the going theory is that the suspect was able to enter the home illegally through an unlocked door or window. It's believed that the victims arrived back home while the suspect was still inside, and that a confrontation went down that resulted in Kaye and Deluca getting shot. Boodarian is suspected to have fled the scene on foot.
American Idol's Former Producers And Past Contestants Paid Tribute To The Longtime Music Supervisor
Robin Kaye's music career in Hollywood was bolstered by a gig as a music consultant for Buffy the Vampire Slayer for its third season, and she landed the music supervisor job on American Idol just a few years later in 2002. She went on to serve those duties in reportedly 288 episodes of the former ratings juggernaut, returning to the show in full from Season 7 up until its most current season.
Kaye also notably handled music supervision for multiple years of Miss America and Miss USA pageants, as well as for Lip Sync Battle. She was remembered fondly by those she'd worked with over her many years on Idol, with longtime executive producer Nigel Lythgoe sring the following thoughts with THR:
Fellow former executive producer Ken Warwick also spoke to Kaye's ability to work under the unenviable pressures of securing tunes for a series that's focused entirely on music. As he put it:
Season 8 winner Kris Allen gave Kaye the credit for securing his victory back in 2009, believing that her efforts to secure his ideal tracks were key to getting the most votes. As he put it:
Season 14 winner Nick Fradiani also gave Robin Kaye a lot of props for being so calm and understanding with everyone despite the high-stress environment, and said he'd felt that she looked after him like a son. Fradiani was especially happy to reconnect with her years after he won, saying:
Season 15's Olivia Rox, who made it into that cycle's Top 10, showered much praise on the music supervisor not just for her abilities and actions while on the job, but for being a wonderful person all around. As she put it:
We at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Robin Kaye and Tom Deluca during this time of mourning.
