American Idol Vets Share Inspiring Stories Following Music Supervisor's Double-Murder Tragedy

American Idol already wrapped up its spot on the 2025 TV schedule, with the latest season culminating in a huge victory for winner Jamal Roberts. The long-running reality TV competition made headlines anew this week, but for truly tragic reasons, as the show’s longtime music supervisor Robin Kaye was killed this week as part of what’s being investigated as a double homicide.

As the details continue to surface regarding the events that led up to and followed the alleged gun-inflicted deaths, past American Idol alums from both sides of the camera paid tribute to the music-minded expert.

Robin Kaye And Her Husband Were Both Killed Inside Their Home

On the afternoon of Monday, July 15, LAPD officers were called to the home of Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca, who resided in the Encino area of Los Angeles. The police were requested to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from the couple over a span of multiple days. Inside the home, the officers discovered the bodies of both parties, with each having suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Both Kaye and Deluca were pronounced dead at the scene, and both were 70 years old at the time of their respective deaths.

The Murder Suspect Was Arrested

The day after Kaye and Deluca were discovered in their home, the LAPD announced that the main suspect in the murders, 22-year-old Encino resident Raymond Boodarian, had been arrested in connection with the deaths, according to Deadline. The investigation is ongoing.

After discovering the bodies, homicide investigators reportedly reached out to speak with friends and family of the deceased, while also poring over video footage from surveillance cameras. It was then discovered that on July 10, a possible burglary suspect had been radioed about in reference to the same residence.

Though no signs of forced entry were evident, the going theory is that the suspect was able to enter the home illegally through an unlocked door or window. It's believed that the victims arrived back home while the suspect was still inside, and that a confrontation went down that resulted in Kaye and Deluca getting shot. Boodarian is suspected to have fled the scene on foot.

American Idol's Former Producers And Past Contestants Paid Tribute To The Longtime Music Supervisor

Robin Kaye's music career in Hollywood was bolstered by a gig as a music consultant for Buffy the Vampire Slayer for its third season, and she landed the music supervisor job on American Idol just a few years later in 2002. She went on to serve those duties in reportedly 288 episodes of the former ratings juggernaut, returning to the show in full from Season 7 up until its most current season.

Kaye also notably handled music supervision for multiple years of Miss America and Miss USA pageants, as well as for Lip Sync Battle. She was remembered fondly by those she'd worked with over her many years on Idol, with longtime executive producer Nigel Lythgoe sring the following thoughts with THR:

Robin was a joy to work with. If there was a piece of music that she couldn’t get permission to use she would have numerous other ideas to offer the contestant. Former Idol EP Nigel Lythgoe

Fellow former executive producer Ken Warwick also spoke to Kaye's ability to work under the unenviable pressures of securing tunes for a series that's focused entirely on music. As he put it:

Robin was a pleasure to work with. She always kept a cool head in a job that was difficult and manic. She never ceased to deliver and no matter what the stress of a weekly live television show, and she always had a friendly and pleasant demeanor. My heart goes out to her family, she will be truly missed. Former Idol EP Ken Warwick

Season 8 winner Kris Allen gave Kaye the credit for securing his victory back in 2009, believing that her efforts to secure his ideal tracks were key to getting the most votes. As he put it:

Robin was such a huge part of my success on the show. She’s the reason I was able to perform ‘Falling Slowly’ and ‘Heartless.’ She fought for getting what song I would feel comfortable singing that week cleared. But more than that she was always so understanding and kind. Going through that show was stressful and the people that were understanding and kind behind the scenes made it all OK. Robin was at the top of that list. And it was the same every time I saw her afterward. My heart goes out to her and her husbands’ families. Season 8 Winner Kris Allen

Season 14 winner Nick Fradiani also gave Robin Kaye a lot of props for being so calm and understanding with everyone despite the high-stress environment, and said he'd felt that she looked after him like a son. Fradiani was especially happy to reconnect with her years after he won, saying:

I’m so lucky to have been able to return to Idol last year to promote the Broadway Show A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Robin was the first person to text me to tell me how happy she was to have me back, and she went right to work to figure out what songs I would be doing. She will be missed. This is truly an unthinkable tragedy. Season 14 Winner Nick Fradiani

Season 15's Olivia Rox, who made it into that cycle's Top 10, showered much praise on the music supervisor not just for her abilities and actions while on the job, but for being a wonderful person all around. As she put it:

She wasn’t just a remarkable music supervisor, but a quiet force behind some of Idol’s most iconic moments, and a truly beautiful soul. Robin had that rare ability to make artists feel seen and valued, not just as performers, but as people. Her kindness, her insight, and her steadfast encouragement shaped careers and lifted spirits. She will be missed more than words can say. Thank you, Robin, for believing. For caring. For giving so much of yourself. Your legacy lives on in the music, and in all of us who had the privilege of knowing you. Season 15's Olivia Rox

We at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Robin Kaye and Tom Deluca during this time of mourning.