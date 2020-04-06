Why The Major Marvel Delays Will Actually Be A Good Thing, Says Doctor Strange Director

Anyone who regularly follows film development or is a filmmaker themselves can appreciate the message that is being sent here. So many behind-the-scenes issues in the making of a movie are created because of time restraints and the necessity for productions to hit particular deadlines so that the finished product can be sent to theaters on time. This is especially true for the blockbusters made by Marvel Studios, given the company's history announcing projects along with specific release dates. Now, with everything pushed back, filmmakers working on all of the various productions have been given the gift of extra time to further think about their individual projects and come up with ways to make them even better than they otherwise would have been.