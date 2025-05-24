I Don't Think We're Talking Enough About How The Devil Wears Prada 2 Replaced Avengers: Doomsday On The Calendar, But By All Means Move At A Glacial Pace

If you follow all the upcoming Marvel movies , you know we’ve come to expect release date shifts over the years. And as a fan, I think more often than not it’s a good sign a movie is getting more time to become the best it can be.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are being moved from May 2026 and 2027 to December 2026 and 2027. But, I haven’t seen enough talk about The Devil Wears Prada 2 actually taking Doomsday ’s release date . That’s right, the sequel is coming out on May 1, 2026, and I need this to be a conversation.

Honestly, from my standpoint, it’s totally fine that Doomsday is now coming out on December 18, 2026 and Secret Wars will be released on December 17, 2027. We’ve never had an Avengers movie come out during the holiday season, and I think it’s a fun change of pace. Plus, the movie just started production last month, and a year is not a lot of time for one of the biggest franchises to bake the next Marvel event film.

Since the news came out, the big headlines that came out were regarding Dune: Messiah's current release date, as it's expected to come out on the same day. Of course, if it does shake out that way, it’d be a big deal for the movie business because those are such big franchises. However, I’m also not convinced Messiah will hold given we haven’t heard much about it, and Dune movies have been delayed before.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

You can stream both The Devil Wears Prada and the entire MCU library with a Disney+ subscription. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

But, The Devil Wears Prada 2 News That Came With It Is A Big Deal In My Opinion

I think the big lead that was buried here was the fact that The Devil Wears Prada 2 was given a release date in Doomsday’s old slot, and it’s a prime piece of real estate. Guys, it’s a big deal that a comedy movie produced by Disney is coming out at a prime slot at the top of the summer season, because I think that shows a lot of faith in the sequel!

The Devil Wears Prada sequel was originally announced in July with word that the same writer of the original movie would be doing the script. I haven’t been paying much attention to this movie because we haven’t heard if the original cast like Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are going to come back (in October Tucci said he hadn’t heard anything about it ). But I just don’t see why Disney would make a sequel and place it in a spot that previously belonged to the Avengers if they didn’t have big things planned for it.

Now, I also think part of this shift for Doomsday may have to do with Thunderbolts* not doing as well commercially as Disney wanted, but I’m very happy that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is on the theatrical calendar in a place that makes me more confident in what the studio is making. That’s all!