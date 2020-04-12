12 Movies To Stream If You Like Get Out

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Jordan Peele’s new horror classic Get Out has sparked conversations not only about the horror comedy genre but about race, interracial romances, cultural appropriation, and so many other hot button topics. Get Out approaches these serious topics with a playful nature and easy to digest tone. It’s rightfully earned its place as one of the best horror films of the 21st century. Currently, Get Out isn’t available on any subscription streaming service. It is, however, available to rent or buy on Amazon.