The Dark Knight Actor Jay Benedict Has Died From Coronavirus

Jay Benedict is likely one of those actors whose face you would recognize even if you didn't know his name. He had roles in all sorts of movies and television shows. He also did voice work in a number of animated shows and video games. He was seen in small roles in The Dark Knight Rises but his biggest role might actually be the one that was almost never seen. Benedict played the role of Newt's father in James Cameron's Aliens, a part that was originally edited out of the theatrical release in the film, but would be restored in a later special edition.