Michelle Williams And Dax Shepard Reflect On Heath Ledger’s Legacy And Death

Heath Ledger’s death hit fans hard, as well as all those who were lucky to know him. The beloved Hollywood star who never made it to 40 passed away in 2008 of an accidental prescription drug overdose. Michelle Williams and Dax Shepard made sure to share kind words about the Australian actor as they reflected on his legacy and death.

During Heath Ledger’s final days , the Dark Knight actor’s sleeping troubles led to him mixing sleeping pills with other prescription drugs. It was in his SoHo apartment that he took a lethal combination of drugs that led to his fatal overdose. However, the posthumous Oscar winner’s legacy isn’t shaped by his tragic end, but by his talent and goodness he brought out in those who knew him. On Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard , the Parenthood actor spoke about how he knew Ledger when he was getting sober and what he thought of him:

I don't know that I've ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly. This is one of the most special boys I've ever met, and I can feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart. I was very, very sad, and I thought he was just so special.

I’m sure Heath Ledger was a special person to be around. Many other actors would agree with Dax Shepard’s kind words, like actor David Dastmalchian. His sweet memories of working with his Dark Knight co-star involved being a witness to the actor’s “kindness” and “gentleness of spirit.” Julia Stiles tributed her 10 Things I Hate About You co-star , saying he was “such a force” as he lit up a room. It's clear Ledger’s friendliness and taking command of a film set never went unnoticed.

Dax Shepard’s guest, Michelle Williams, was noticeably emotional when it came to talking about her ex-boyfriend. While starring in Brokeback Mountain, the two started dating in real life in 2004. Before their split in 2007, the duo had a daughter born in 2005 named Matilda. The Blue Valentine actress made sure to share her thoughts on the late actor and the genuine gift he left behind:

So special, so special, thank god there's Matilda.

Back when Michelle Williams was thinking about Heath Ledger a decade after his death , she spoke about how heartbreaking it was that her daughter would grow up without a father. However, the Dawson’s Creek alum credited actor Jeremy Strong for stepping up for Matilda , who, along with Williams’ sister and another friend, moved in with the actress shortly after Ledger’s death. It was during that tragic time that the Succession actor had fun times interacting with the young toddler. As depressing as it was for everyone that Ledger couldn’t light up the room again, at least Matilda was still surrounded by love.

While Heath Ledger’s death will always be a tragedy, hearing Dax Shepard and Michelle Williams talk about how “special” he was proves that The Patriot actor truly left a real mark on everyone. With a piece of him left in his daughter, Matilda, his spirit will continue to live on through her.