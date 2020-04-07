Oscar Isaac Pitched One Touching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Scene To J.J. Abrams

Leave a Comment
Despite arriving in theaters back in December, the conversation around Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hasn't slowed down much. New revelations about J.J. Abrams' blockbuster have come with each new week, thanks to supplemental materials like the novelization and comic books. Episode IX recently arrived on DVD and Blu-ray, with plenty of more exciting tidbits coming from its commentary and special features. And it turns out that actor Oscar Isaac actually suggested one of the movie's most tender moments himself.
J.J. Abrams helped to create new characters like Poe Dameron in The Force Awakens, and it seems like he's got a great rapport with the franchise's stars. Abrams was tasked with completing the entire Skywalker Saga with The Rise of Skywalker, including a final ending to characters like Luke and Leia. Carrie Fisher's signature character died with Poe at her side, and Oscar Isaac revealed that it was actually his idea for that final moment between the two Resistance leaders. As he tells it,
That scene wasn’t originally in the film. And I talked to J.J. about ‘Well, I think it’d be great to just see a moment that Poe has with Leia. Even just a moment for him to say goodbye.’ That speaks to J.J. ability to try things. And so out of that moment of goodbye, Lando shows up and reminds him of about family and about friends, and about not being alone. It turned into this catalyst for ‘You know what, we still have a shot.’
Well, that's certainly interesting. Clearly J.J. Abrams is open for collaboration, allowing Oscar Isaac to take some ownership over his signature Star Wars character. What's more, his idea allowed for another scene featuring Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian.
Oscar Isaac's comments come from the special features of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Leia' story was an important one to the blockbuster, and gave J.J. Abrams a set of challenges due to the actress' surprising death in 2016. Leia was brought back through unused footage from The Force Awakens, and given one last adventure in the galaxy far, far away.
The Rise of Skywalker greatly expanded Leia's connection to The Force, and made here Rey's Jedi Master in her training. But Poe Dameron was Leia's first protegee, as she groomed him to lead The Resistance. The scene in question saw Poe wondering how he could possibly lead without her, before getting some encouragement from the always suave Lando Calrissian.
As you can see, this is one of the more powerful emotional moments from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Oscar Isaac's performance seemingly mourned not only Leia, but also Carrie Fisher herself. This exchange with Lando also foreshadowed the final battle of the movie, and the massive fleet of ships that would eventually show up to end The First Order once and for all.
