Oscar Isaac Pitched One Touching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Scene To J.J. Abrams

That scene wasn’t originally in the film. And I talked to J.J. about ‘Well, I think it’d be great to just see a moment that Poe has with Leia. Even just a moment for him to say goodbye.’ That speaks to J.J. ability to try things. And so out of that moment of goodbye, Lando shows up and reminds him of about family and about friends, and about not being alone. It turned into this catalyst for ‘You know what, we still have a shot.’