Indiana Jones 5's New Release Date And All Of The Other Major Obstacles It's Faced

Harrison Ford is an iconic American actor, who has starred in a variety of beloved franchises. Ford's been returning to those roles lately, recently appearing as Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049, as well as Han Solo in The Force Awakens and Return of the Jedi. He's set to complete the trifecta by playing the title character of the fifth Indiana Jones movie. The movie recently got a new release date in 2022, but this is far from the first time that the long gestating blockbuster was delayed. So let's break it all down.