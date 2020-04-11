5 Questions We Have About Lethal Weapon 5

What Could Lethal Weapon 5 Be About?

There’s one significant factor that Lethal Weapon 5 will have to address and be brutally honest with, and that’s the age of its main characters. Even if the movie were to come out this year (which is won’t), Danny Glover would be 73 and Mel Gibson would be 64. The idea that either of them would still be working for the LAPD would be ludicrous. Hell, Glover’s character was trying to retire in the FIRST movie, but the series kept figuring out how to keep him employed and on the job. Now, though, they’d have to come up with something different.