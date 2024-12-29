Only Murders In The Building Season 5: What We Know So Far
There are...more murders in the building???
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 is confirmed – and there's plenty we know about it already.
The 2024 TV schedule was filled to the brim with releases. From the release of Emily in Paris Season 4 to the long-awaited Bridgerton Season 3, there were so many great television series that returned and had us on the edge of our seats. And, of course, Only Murders in the Building was among those great ones.
The show, which has steadily returned each year with a new season to make us question who the murderer is this time, came back for its fourth round. And, of course, a Season 5 is already confirmed. But what do we know so far about this next installment of the popular franchise? Let's get into it...
What Is The Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Premiere Date?
At the time of writing this, there is no set premiere date for Only Murders in the Building Season 5, but we can undoubtedly theorize. Season 5 was confirmed by Deadline in September 2024, weeks before the fourth season even ended.
Only Murders in the Building is one of the rare colossal streaming shows that releases new episodes every year. While we're still waiting years for Stranger Things Season 5 or the upcoming Wednesday Season 2, the Hulu hit has consistently delivered a new season year after year. With that in mind, it's probably safe to expect it to premiere as part of the 2025 TV premiere schedule but we'll have to wait for official confirmation from Hulu.
The Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Cast
There hasn't been any official confirmation on who will return for Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building, but of course, I'm pretty sure we can expect Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez to return as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. You can't really have this series without them. The Only Murders in the Building cast will hopefully always have those three.
Aside from that, we do know that at least one new character has joined the show, and that is Sofia Caccimelio – who will be played by Téa Leoni, according to Deadline. The character appeared in the final minutes of the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 finale, and is the wife of Nicky Caccimelio – otherwise known as "The Neck," and someone who has ties to the Caputo crime family.
It's always interesting to see what's going to come with new characters to this show – and a crime family is something that we haven't had the chance to explore as much, so I am here for it.
What Is Only Murders In The Building Season 5 About?
With another season confirmed, there are so many directions that Only Murders in the Building Season 5 could go – but we do know a couple of ways, thanks to some interviews:
Season 5 Will Follow The Murder Of Lester
As you can probably guess, Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building will focus on the murder of Lester, the doorman of the apartment building that they all live in, and how he ended up dead in that fountain at the very end of Season 4.
In an interview with Variety in October 2024, showrunner John Hoffman revealed that they were deep in the process of writing, and that because the victim was a doorman – something that's a big thing in New York City – this kind of death is going to be a lot different, and have a "level of respect" that others didn't:
Lester was almost more of a background character, but he had plenty of moments with our main trio and was a kind man, so I'm sure if anyone is going to get to the bottom of it, it's Charles, Oliver, and Mabel.
Sofia Caccimelio Will Play An Important Role In Season 5
As mentioned before, Téa Leoni has joined the cast in a significant way as Sofia Caccimelio, and we know that her character is going to play an important role in the upcoming season. In that same Deadline article that confirmed she was joining the cast, Hoffman confirmed that she'll be an "intriguing bump forward" for what is to come:
I'm eager to see what happens as this story unfolds.
Season 5 Will Feel Like Something "Ripped From The Headlines"
In an interview with Decider in October 2024, John Hoffman gave us an idea of what the tone will be for Season 5 – that it will feel like a story that many have seen before, mainly because it will feel as if it has been "ripped from the headlines" of a newspaper:
Okay, now I'm curious as to what this story is going to be about.
Season 5 Will Focus On Some Very "Relevant" Things Happening In New York Right Now
The last thing we know is that Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building is going to touch on some "relevant" things that are ongoing in New York even right now. In an interview with TheWrap in October 2024, Hoffman said that they are trying to tell a "particular kind of take" of New York and how the next season is very much the continuation of "classic meets modern:"
What are you the most excited about when it comes to Only Murders in the Building Season 5? All I know is that I'll be counting down the days until it gets here – and wondering who murdered that poor doorman, Lester. I suppose I can watch some of the other best original shows on Hulu while I wait.
